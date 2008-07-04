Gawker Writers' Pay Rates Get Cut, Again

Gawker’s pay-by-the-pageview compensation system is novel, but it’s proving tricky to sustain. Founder Nick Denton (SA 100 #7) has cut his writers’ pay rate for the second straight quarter, Radar reports.



Gawker writers’ pay rate in Q1 was $7.50 per 1,000 page views. In Q2, it dropped to $6.50. Now it stands at $5.00 — a 33% cut since January. Other Gawker properties have seen their rates cut, too, to varying degrees. Why? Success, Denton says: Traffic bonuses have gotten so high that they’ve “broken the site budget.”

What’s this mean for writers? To take home the same paycheck in July that they made in June, they’ll need to generate 30% more pageviews.

