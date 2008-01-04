Gawker Writer Starts, Stops In One Day

Yesterday Nick Denton (Silicon Alley 100 #7!) took over day-to-day management of his Gawker flagship, and announced that one of his first moves had been to hire former freelancer Richard Morgan to cover the TV networks. Today, Morgan is out: NY Mag has the grisly details, and disparaging quotes from both Morgan and Denton about each other.

We’re not taking sides on this one, but we will note that full-time blogging is an intense experience. And on a separate but related note, we wish our old colleague Om Malik a full and speedy recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.