Gawker: We've Got Sarah Palin's Hacked E-Mail

This should be a nice hit for Nick Denton today: His flagship Gawker site says it has gotten ahold of Sarah Palin’s email account — the personal one she uses for state business — and they’ve got screenshots to prove it.



Truth in advertising: The stuff Gawker has shown us so far is decidedly not salacious or even that interesting: There’s a contact list, but looking at Sarah Palin’s contact list is less compelling than you’d think. Ditto for the family pictures. And again, neither the site nor anyone else has confirmed that this is indeed Sarah Palin’s email. But it looks real enough.

And you’re going to look at it anyway, right?

