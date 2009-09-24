Gawker Sued For $1 Million Over McSteamy Sex Tape

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aba92c38c42d53b3be1ecab/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Eric Dane is suing Nick Denton’s Gawker Media for posting a video in which the actor, his wife (Rebecca Gayheart), and a lady friend hang out naked and drink beers.



TMZ: Dane and Gayheart filed a lawsuit today in L.A. County Superior Court, claiming Gawker.com had not only unlawfully posted almost 4 minutes of the private video that was shot behind closed doors, but “maliciously” distributed the video and included nude shots of the fabulous threesome — the third wheel was former beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche.

Dane and Gayheart want more than $1 million in damages. Their lawyer — legal pit bull Marty Singer — is also asking for an injunction to pull the plug on the video.

TMZ, which broke the story, says Nick Denton hasn’t commented. But we found a tweet: “To quote the great Marty Singer — Eric Dane’s lawyer — if you don’t want a sex tape on the internet, “don’t make one!””

Nick’s probably glad Eric and Rebecca did. The post in question has 2.9 million pageviews since it went up in mid-August.

See the tape →

