Gawker's Nick Denton To LA Times: I Scoff At Your Puny Web Site

The poor souls who work at the Los Angeles Times are the definition of beleaguered: They’re at an ailing company, in a shrinking industry, and they’re being subjected to a barrage of rambling memos by their new boss, who is trying learn the business after a lifetime in radio.



So you can see why they’d want to throw themselves a little party — or at least release a congratulatory email — after posting record Web traffic for July: The paper says they logged 127 million page views last month, up 66% y/y, and up from the previous record of 120 million in May. (What helped: Better SEO, with an assist from Digg.)

Comes now Nick Denton, the evil genius blogmaster at Gawker Media, who looks at the LAT’s traffic and says: “That’s cute.” Denton’s own collection of 12 sites, you see, had a record July, too. But they generated 2x more traffic than the country’s fourth-largest newspaper: 254 million page views, by Denton’s count. One Gawker item on the Montauk Monster is responsible for 1.3 million page views alone.

Gizmodo 73.5m

Kotaku 44.3m*

Lifehacker 25.6m*

Gawker 18.9m*

Fleshbot 17.4m

Jezebel 15.5m

Consumerist 13.7m*

Jalopnik 13.4m

Deadspin 12.6m*

io9 8.8m*

Defamer 6.4m

Valleywag 3.3m

*New site records.

Nor is Denton done kicking sand in the faces of the poor LAT: He would like us to note that following the most recent cuts there, the paper has a newsroom staff of 700. And that Gawker Media employs an edit staff of 80.

Noted. But then again, we don’t see anyone from Gawker covering Medicare fraud, a deadly helicopter crash, or legislative gridlock in Sacramento.

