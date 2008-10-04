Gawker's Nick Denton: Sentimental Softie?

Everyone knows that Nick Denton is a cold, heartless slavedriver who is degrading journalism and the body politic. But he’s playing a bit against type these days, even as he fires 19 people in anticipation of a brutal 2009.

Not only did Nick pen an unsually sentimental sendoff note today, he actually warned his staff about the cuts weeks in advance. In his own way, that is. Check out the Facebook invite he sent out for his rooftop party held two weeks ago:

Before the economy collapses we might as well indulge in one last splurge. So this Friday, Gawker Media’s throwing a party to inaugurate the roof terrace of our new office above Public in Nolita.

The evening’s entertainment may come to be seen as a turning point — bloggy hubris at its most florid just as everything began to go horribly wrong. In the meantime, do enjoy our hospitality — champagne and see-how-cheap-we-are pork buns from Chinatown.

As last meals, go, by the way, this wasn’t bad. Those were pretty good pork buns.

Photo of Denton and publicist Brooke Hammerling at his “Last Splurge” party by Nick McGlynn

