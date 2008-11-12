Gawker's Denton: "Plan For The Worst, Now."

Gawker Media owner Nick Denton says advertising spending will decline 30 to 40 per cent next year — online and off.



“Publishers are sleepwalking into economic extinction,” Denton writes in an essay published today.

Valleywag’s Owen Thomas bulletpoints what Denton says publishers should do after they wake up:

Renegotiate vendor contracts.

Get out of categories such as politics to which advertisers are averse.

Consolidate titles.

Offshore more.

Variable compensation.

More value for marketers.

We share Denton’s view. We also agree with MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka’s, who yesterday wrote: “Here’s the deal: If you work at a media company that hasn’t had layoffs recently, just go ahead and assume they’re coming.”

