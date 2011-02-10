REDESIGN HEADACHE: Gawker Posts Are Not Showing Up On Google News*

*Update: Problem appears to have been fixed.



Every time Nick Denton overhauls Gawker there is a general uproar and a widespread introspection about what it all means.

Which is, among other things, a measure of how many people consider Gawker sites a fundamental part of their day. And people don’t like change.

This time is no different. But it seems the site redesign may be causing bigger problems than making readers cranky. The Awl picked up on the fact Gawker stories have stopped showing up on Google News since the site redesign.

According to this post at the blog Isolani this may have something to do with the redesign’s dependence on Java Script and the addition of a #! in the URL.

Gawker, like Twitter before it, built their new site to be totally dependent on JavaScript, even down to the page URLs. The JavaScript failed to load, so no content appeared, and every URL on the page was broken. In terms of site brittleness, Gawker’s new implementation got turned up to 11.

Every URL on Lifehacker is now looks like this http://lifehacker.com/#!5753509/hello-world-this-is-the-new-lifehacker . Before Monday the URL was almost the same, but without the #! .

This glitch has no effect on users who come to the site directly through a bookmark or whatever, but huge amounts of Gawker’s traffic (as with HuffPo, or Business Insider) come from Google searches, so not showing up in Google News results is an enormous problem. Enormous.

It’s essentially the digital equivalent to being removed from every newsstand everywhere.

Gawker’s swiss army knife, the sites ops boss Scott Kidder tells us the glitch is “not intentional and something we discovered on Monday. We’re looking into it and hope to have it resolved soon.”

Change ain’t easy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.