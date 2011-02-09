Gawker Appears To Already Be Backtracking On Its Big Redesign*

That was quick.



Update: Denton tells us “that post is just an overnight roundup. Look at site during course of day. Or other sites.”

After a bumpy rollout yesterday, and the expected howling from from regular readers, Gawker appears to have already dialed back on its redesign plan to only feature one big story on the homepage.

Where there was one big post yesterday on the left hand side, there are now nine you can scroll through, suggesting that Nick Denton has at least temporarily backtracked.

Says the New York Post: “Gawker Media chief Nick Denton wanted sophistication, but all he got was trouble.”

On a related note: There’s a wonderful irony in the New York Post writing up the Gawker redesign. Also? Every time Denton changes something he gets trouble simply because people don’t like change.

To be clear, this is only apparent on Gawker.com. The other Gawker media sites including Jezebel and Jalopnik appear to be sticking to the original plan.

Update again (11:30…ish). Back!

