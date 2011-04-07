Gawker's Traffic Has Really Fallen Off Since The Redesign

How much longer will Nick Denton hang on to his redesign of Gawker properties? He shows no signs of backing down, even though a quick look at Quantcast shows a pretty appreciable decline in unique visitors to his stable of properties.



Denton told us over email, “Uniques (down from about 2.8m on peak weekdays to 2.2m) will only bounce back properly once we’ve restored our search rankings.” Denton also says, “Pageviews — which are less sensitive to search engine optimization — are rather more robust.”

He pointed us to an interview with Felix Salmon at the end of March where he says he’s sticking with the redesign for the long haul.

In that same video he says revenue for the site has been flat since the redesign in early February, even though in the month leading up to it, revenue had more than doubled on a year over year basis, which he admits makes it harder to justify the redesign.

Here’s Gawker Media overall:



Here’s Gawker Media pageviews:



Here’s Gawker.com:



Here’s Gizmodo:



