Gawker Posts $1,000,000 McSteamy Lawsuit

Gawker is being sued for $1,000,000 by Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane and his Noxema-model wife for posting an “intimate” video of the couple and a pal. Not surprisingly, the website is not going to fight this suit quietly.



Yesterday we found a Tweet from Gawker impresario Nick Denton (“To quote the great Marty Singer — Eric Dane’s lawyer — if you don’t want a sex tape on the internet, “don’t make one!'”) and today Gawker posted the complaint.

The man who allegedly provided the video to Gawker, Mark Ebner, is also named as a defendant, and the suit basically says everything you would expect: the plaintiffs made a “highly personal” and “behind locked door” video, Ebner delivered it to Gawker against the plaintiffs’ wishes and Dane & Co. have suffered irreparable harm.

These cases almost never go to trial and are usually filed to encourage the media outlet to reach a quick settlement and take down the video. So we’ll see. But for now, Gawker does not seem too interested in backing down.

