The Housing Recovery Officially Goes Mainstream

We’ve been writing about the recovery in housing for a while now, but clearly it’s gone officially mainstream, since even Gawker now snarks that we’re heading back into housing bubble territory.

image

Photo: Gawker

Note that there’s nothing bubbly in the post… just an observation that permits and starts are near their highest level in years.

