Please enable Javascript to watch this video Gawker's founder Nick Denton shares his views on what makes a media company successful, and tells us why his publication biggest competitor, Buzzfeed, has a flawed mission. Watch an excerpt from his interview at our Ignition conference. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

