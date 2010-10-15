Gawker Media's Traffic Passes HuffPo's

Gawker Media boss and recent New Yorker profilee Nick Denton fired off a memo this morning to let his staff know that, “We overtook Huffpo (temporarily).”



In the past seven days, Gawker Media‘s blogs have brought in 9.1 million U.S. readers to The Huffington Post‘s 8.7 million, according to Quantcast. The traffic was no doubt bolstered by all the people who headed over to Deadspin to see pictures of what it looks like underneath Brett Favre’s pants.

Since July, Gawker Media has been catching up to HuffPo in monthly uniques. That month, Gawker Media had 18.9 million visitors; HuffPo had 21.6 million. Both sites are crushing every newspaper online except for The New York Times.

Denton cautioned, however, that HuffPo will likely take back the lead before long. Might this further discourage HuffPo from linking to Gawker items?

UPDATE – Here’s the Quantcast chart that went out with the memo:

And here’s the full memo, via Romenesko:

From: Nick Denton

Subject: We overtook Huffpo (temporarily)

To: [email protected]

Date: Thursday, October 14, 2010, 11:14 AM

Well, the fuck thesis and the Favre scandal broke through. Even the ESPN commentators were forced to give Deadspin recognition during Monday night football.

The sites as a whole have brought in 9.1m people in the US in the last seven days. That’s higher even than during iPhone week earlier this year. To give you an idea, here’s how we currently rank against competitors also measured by Quantcast…

9.1m Gawker Media

8.7m Huffington Post

4.8m Drudge

4.2m TMZ

2.7m Time

Huffpo will probably take back the lead once the current stories fade. But hopefully we’ll have a new lot by then!

Nick

