Just How Badly Has Gawker's Redesign Crushed Traffic?

Now that the furor over the aesthetics of Gawker Media’s controversial redesign has died down (your writer loves it), it’s time to let the numbers speak: just how bad is it, traffic-wise?



The Atlantic put together a chart of Gawker Media’s internal unique visitor stats for four sites, and it doesn’t look good:

Photo: The Atlantic

Gawker Media Founder Nick Denton responded to The Atlantic that it’s actually not that bad. The internal tracker is inaccurate, and Quantcast says “We were doing about 100[ million pageviews] a week. At the low-point, we dipped to 75m. We’re now back at 93m.”

Denton also said on Twitter that most of the drop is from search traffic and that “organic traffic is robust”, which he’d also previously said. He also tweeted this Quantcast chart, saying: “after a drop of about 25%, Gawker Media pageviews now more than halfway back.”

Photo: Quantcast

As stated above, we like the Gawker redesign aesthetically (our only complaint is that it takes iPad readers to the mobile site, when the design seems made for tablets). But we like even more that it’s an ambitious bet on the future direction of online media.

We probably won’t know for many months if it works, but if it does, plenty of people will have to rethink their assumptions.

(We’ve asked Denton followup questions on Twitter and will keep you posted if we hear back.)

Don’t Miss: Hate Gawker’s New Design? Here’s What Its First Design Looked Like →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.