Gawker Media To Challenge CollegeHumor At Beer Pong After Facebook Forfeit

Is this the beginning of SAI’s Sports section? CollegeHumor tells us that Gawker Media is their next challenger in what may become an impromptu Silicon Alley startup beer pong league.



Facebook was slated to take on CollegeHumor last night at CH’s posh Union Square offices, but the social utility pulled out at the last minute. We understand Facebook’s corporate overlords didn’t think a corporate beer pong team was the best idea.

Facebook was friendly enough to send over sorry-we-can’t-be-here gifts — pizza, mozzarella sticks, and wings from Abitino’s — to the CollegeHumor/Vimeo/BustedTees kids. The CH dudes used the duffel bags of Coors/Bud Light cans they’d already purchased to fuel a scrimmage.

We hear Darren Chu (ad sales planner) and Kevin Sheurs (developer) are the team to beat. As of around 9 p.m. Thursday, they were 14-0. Look out, Gawkerites.

