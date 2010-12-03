Gawker Media Paid $12,000 For The Nude Pictures Brett Favre Sent Jenn Sterger

Photo: SportsBank

Gawker Media paid $12,000 for those pictures Brett Favre allegedly took of his naked crotch and sent to Jets employee Jenn Sterger, Gawker boss Nick Denton just told the audience here at our Ignition conference in New York.Deadspin editor AJ Daulario told us the story was the most expensive in the sports blog’s history.



The post currently has 4,919,867 pageviews.

“I love paying for information,” Denton said. For a few thousand dollars, Denton says he increased the value of Deadspin by millions.

