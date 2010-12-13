GAWKER MEDIA HACKED: Here's What You Need To Know

Last night Gawker Media‘s servers were thoroughly hacked.



A group of hackers released the database of usernames, emails and passwords of its 2.5 million commenters, as well as the source code of its proprietary technology architecture.

Briefly last night the Gawker.com site was hacked, a new post not authored by anyone showing on the page.

This is where we tell you everything you need to know, from whether your information was compromised and what you need to do about it, to who did it and why, and what does it mean.

