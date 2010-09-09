Gawker Media And HuffPo Are Crushing Every Newspaper Online Except The New York Times

Gawker Media’s blog network brought in more uniques in July than every major newspaper except The New York Times, according to Nick Denton’s latest traffic memo, which The Awl’s Choire Sicha got a hold of.



Ditto The Huffington Post, which beat Gawker Media’s 18.9 million July unqiues by 2.7 million.

The New York Times, by comparison, had 32 million uniques in July. (All the numbers are from comScore.)

“The newspapers are now the least of our competition,” Denton said in the memo, naming HuffPo, Yahoo and AOL as Gawker Media’s sites to beat. “We have a long way to go before we can surpass them.”

And check out the traffic chart below:

