LIVE: Henry Blodget Goes One On One With Nick Denton

IGNITION: The Future Of Media is under way at the Time Warner centre in New York. We begin with a one-on-one with Henry Blodget and Gawker Media CEO Nick Denton.

Live blog starts here:

1:30 – ND: We’re sensationalists… The whole “we’re through with blogs” is a bit of an attention grabbing device…

1:32 – ND: Gawker’s site looks a little like an early 20th century newspaper…

1:35 – ND: Web Media went down a dead end … We’re going to pay less attention to commenters, who keep us in a ghetto…

1:43 – ND: Most big organisations are too sluggish to copy us quickly enough … Business Insider is pretty fast about it.

1:44 – ND: Largely because we’ve pushed scoops and exclusives, we’ve gotten to 2 million uniques. We can capture this by shocking stories. The price you pay is people know you by those stories. Our sites have a much wider array of material that gets lost in that material.

1:48 – HB: One of the gutter reputation sources is that you pay for information.

ND: I love paying for information. It’s a great investment. We paid $12,000 for the Favre story, and it put Deadspin on the map. Also I love that it gets the traditional media contorted. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.

1:52 – HB: The other piece that horrifies people is that you pay writers for performance…

ND: I think people have come around to that a little bit… It also benefits the quality pieces.

1:55 – ND: [The future of internet reporting] is that there will be great journalism, great gadget and tech coverage, great entertainment coverage … there may not be great foreign affairs and corruption coverage.

1:56 – HB: Are you happy Murdoch is putting up paywalls?

ND: I’m not going to do that. Our place is to be naughty, controversial, free, available through FaceBook … Some organisations have legacy costs and they will need to go in a subscription direction.

