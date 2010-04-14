Gawker Makes Users Jump Through Hurdles To Comment

We just declared war on crappy comments.



Besides wading through comment threads every hour and trying to convince people to leave something smart, how do other sites get users to leave smarter comments?

According to Gawker Media, readers are more likely to leave better — and more comments in general — under stricter commenting systems.

In mid 2009, founder Nick Denton implemented a stricter commenting system on his sites. The new, tiered system hides comments from “unknown” readers behind a separate link. Comments that were either posted by trusted readers or were deemed worthy by Gawker staff are granted the prime real estate beneath the story, with newer comments at the top of the section, rather than at the end.

The chart shows that comments on Gawker sites (including Gizmodo and Deadspin) immediately plummeted. But after a short-lived bottoming out, the number of comments skyrocketed.

As Joshua Benton at Nieman Journalism Lab notes, this is undoubtedly related to Gawker’s increase in traffic, but the scale of this rise points out, “monitoring” comments does not hurt the number (or quality) of messages posted.

What do you think? Leave a comment below, and make it a good one!

