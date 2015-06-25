Gawker is reportedly suing the FBI for withholding DVDs related to the Hulk Hogan sex tape case

Gawker is not only fighting a $US100 million lawsuit for publishing Hulk Hogan’s “clandestine” sex tape but is also squaring off against a new player in the drama, the FBI.

The FBI is holding three mysterious DVDs marked with Hogan’s name according to a court filing posted by the Observer. Gawker made a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain the records, but the FBI denied it. Gawker responded by suing the agency.

The DVDs could be relevant to Gawker as it defends itself against Hogan’s suit. Hogan is taking Gawker to court for its brash commentary on his sex tape featuring the professional wrestler and Heather Clem, his friend’s ex-wife.

The court document reveals that the FBI also has a $US150,000 check from Hogan’s lawyer made out to Hollywood lawyer Keith Davidson tucked under evidence, according to The Observer. The three DVDs are reportedly labelled with the same date: July 7, 2007. The contents are unknown.

Despite the high stakes, Denton believes that Gawker only has a one-in-ten chance of paying up. A loss for Gawker would change the fabric of the media company’s business model forever, as insiders own 90% of its shares, and it would most likely need to seek external funding.

Gawker declined to comment on the matter.

