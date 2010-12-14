Gawker Hackers Speak!

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Denton Gawker hack

Gnosis, the group of hackers responsible for the thorough hacking of Gawker Media, recently gave an interview to Geekosystem and TheNextWeb.

Here’s what we learned:

  • They think the release of Gawker’s source code is more serious than the release of the user IDs and underreported. We agree and said so in our coverage.
  • They repeat that they have no relationship with the online messageboard 4chan, which Gawker had taunted, or Operation Payback, the guys behind the pro-Wikileaks attacks.
  • The group includes 13 members (and “three others”), and has no leader.
  • A bit of fun at Gawker’s expense: most of the Gawker admins’ passwords were weed-related, and their framework was called “GANJA.”
  • Gawker acted nearly instantly (“within 5 mins”) to regain control of their hacked Twitter account.
  • WARNING: they will “re-visit Gawker some time in the future to see if they have improved their security” and “have other targets in [their] sights.”

