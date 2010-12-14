Gawker Hackers Speak!

Gnosis, the group of hackers responsible for the thorough hacking of Gawker Media, recently gave an interview to Geekosystem and TheNextWeb.



Here’s what we learned:

They think the release of Gawker’s source code is more serious than the release of the user IDs and underreported. We agree and said so in our coverage.

They repeat that they have no relationship with the online messageboard 4chan, which Gawker had taunted, or Operation Payback, the guys behind the pro-Wikileaks attacks.

The group includes 13 members (and “three others”), and has no leader.

A bit of fun at Gawker’s expense: most of the Gawker admins’ passwords were weed-related, and their framework was called “GANJA.”

Gawker acted nearly instantly (“within 5 mins”) to regain control of their hacked Twitter account.

WARNING: they will “re-visit Gawker some time in the future to see if they have improved their security” and “have other targets in [their] sights.”

