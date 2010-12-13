GAWKER HACKED!

The database that holds the usernames, emails and passwords of commenters on Gawker.com and sister sites Lifehacker and Gizmodo appears to have been hacked. A hacker or group of hackers says they have all of them and will release them. Gawker has admitted to a security breach but says passwords are encrypted. TheNextWeb originally broke the story and Mediaite has a good rundown.



This is pretty embarrassing for them, as they’re usually the ones who expose and/or castigate others for security breaches. Gawker has often taunted 4chan, the online community which is often the source of hacking exploits (and has in the past attacked Gawker with denial of service attacks, which only make the site unusable for a little while). But the hacker responsible says he’s not connected to 4chan, or Operation Payback, the WikiLeaks-defending hackers, for that matter.

Gawker recommends changing the password you used to comment, and on any other sites where you used that password to register, as well as your email password.

The hacker says he took aim at Gawker for its “outright arrogance” — and, we would guess, because it’s a pretty good ploy for attention.

EDIT: Now it’s Gawker.com that has been hacked.

