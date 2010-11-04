Gawker Crushes Its October Numbers

Gawker’s monthly “internal” memo about traffic goals just reached Romensko’s Poynter Online column again.



Apparently the new media powerhouse crushed its October numbers. Brett Favre’s penis, Christine O’Donnell’s ladybug outfit, and Duke University’s sexcapades helped.

The memo, and then the chart.

From: Scott Kidder

Subject: October at Gawker Media — 21.7m US uniques

To: [email protected]

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2010, 4:26 PM

So, we already knew this, but what an amazing month across the board:

Historical numbers by site: https://spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?key=0AvyOUt3j4XoudFlYT1lSM0twSHNEWmNLRkYzZGxkSFE&hl=en

Deadspin and Gawker obviously had among the biggest stories this month, but also a very large gold star to Jezebel, whose Duke Fuck List story was published on September 30 and therefore sadly left out of the Top 100 Stories in October. Full list is here.

November and December are always tricky thanks to holidays — but let’s buck the trend and keep the momentum strong!

s

—

Scott Kidder | Gawker Media

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

