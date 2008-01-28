Gawker Cashes in on Tom Cruise; Vindication, No Bonus for Denton

Gawker’s traffic has exploded in recent days on the strength of the Tom Cruise Scientology video, which Gawker has admirably refused to take down. The Scientology video page has been viewed 2.3 million times, a Gawker record, and Gawker’s traffic has jumped to nearly 14 million uniques this month, more than double last year’s level.

The traffic spike is vindication for Gawker editor (and Gawker Media founder and CEO) Nick Denton (SA 100 No. 7), who recently took over the top slot after a string of editorial departures. Under Gawker’s new pageview bonus system, the Scientology video would have paid out about $17,000, but Denton says he won’t be rewarding himself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.