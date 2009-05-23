Gawker Buys Another Bloody Blog -- BloodCopy*

Update: We’ve reported more on this story here: How HBO And Gawker Tricked Us Into Reporting An Ad Campaign As News



Earlier: An earlier version of this post reported that Gawker Media acquired a blog called BloodCopy.com. We reported this because a PR firm contracted by Gawker sent us an announcement with the news. The news turns out to be fake, part of a “viral” campaign by HBO. We apologise for the confusion and will treat releases from Gawker with a higher level of scepticism going forward.

