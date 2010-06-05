Gawker And The Smoking Gun Are Looking For Scoopsters, New York Times Has Newsroom Openings

Since late last year, The New York Times' newsroom has been a little more layoff- and buyout-oriented.

But according to a new job posting someone forwarded us, there are currently openings for a community & social media producer and a multimedia producer. Granted they're not traditional reporting positions, but still:

1. The New York Times is looking for a community & social media producer to join our newsroom. He or she will work with producers, reporters, editors and software developers at The Times to help our readers engage with our journalism in new ways, both on NYTimes.com and through social media. The ideal candidate will possess the right mix of news judgment, technical know-how and experience with the worlds of Twitter and Facebook, and will enjoy working in a collaborative and fast-paced environment.

2. The New York Times is looking for a technology-savvy journalist to join our award-winning multimedia team. The producer will be expected to work with reporters, editors, producers and software developers across The Times to conceive and produce multimedia features for both news and enterprise stories, across multiple platforms.

Apply at [email protected].