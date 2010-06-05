Gawker And The Smoking Gun Are Looking For Scoopsters, New York Times Has Newsroom Openings

Have you heard? The media is hiring again!
Every week we troll the job boards and write about the best and most interesting gigs that are up for grabs.
In this edition: Gawker, The Smoking Gun, The New York Times and Time >>
Nick Denton has been beefing up Gawker's original reporting for a while now. Most recently, John Cook and Doree Shafrir had been fulfilling that role, but they're both gone.
So now the site is looking to add a new reporter who will be responsible for 'producing reported stories for Gawker as well as writing shorter one-off pieces throughout the day.' Interestingly, Gawker editor in cheif Remy Stern is welcoming journalists from daily/weekly newspapers to apply, on the conditions that: 'Breaking news excites you. Working for a stuffy old newspaper does not. You're a natural gossip and love recounting a good story.' They're also looking for a senior editor.
If you want to work at a place where your scoops will most likely be picked up by Gawker anyway, exclusive-document-generator The Smoking Gun also has an open reporter/blogger spot:
We're seeking a reporter with excellent writing and news gathering skills who will function effectively under frequent deadline pressure while covering a variety of topics, from breaking news to long-term investigative features. This enterprising journalist will work collaboratively with The Smoking Gun's small staff, and be responsible for producing blog posts, developing sources, and generating story ideas. Additionally, they must possess a commitment to accuracy and an ability to break stories, not rehash the work of others.
Editor William Bastone: [email protected]
Since late last year, The New York Times' newsroom has been a little more layoff- and buyout-oriented.
But according to a new job posting someone forwarded us, there are currently openings for a community & social media producer and a multimedia producer. Granted they're not traditional reporting positions, but still:
1. The New York Times is looking for a community & social media producer to join our newsroom. He or she will work with producers, reporters, editors and software developers at The Times to help our readers engage with our journalism in new ways, both on NYTimes.com and through social media. The ideal candidate will possess the right mix of news judgment, technical know-how and experience with the worlds of Twitter and Facebook, and will enjoy working in a collaborative and fast-paced environment.
2. The New York Times is looking for a technology-savvy journalist to join our award-winning multimedia team. The producer will be expected to work with reporters, editors, producers and software developers across The Times to conceive and produce multimedia features for both news and enterprise stories, across multiple platforms.
Apply at [email protected].
Time recently debuted its new blog, The Newsfeed, and it looks like the magazine wants to keep ramping up its online content. (Perhaps especially now that Newsweek has a brand new website.)
There's an opening for a writer/reporter that would file both to Time.com and the print edition, specifically:
This individual will work with a team in daily writing, reporting and producing for Time.com while at the same time assisting in the writing, editing, production and closing of TIME's front-of-the-book Briefing section.
Two staff positions for the price of one!
