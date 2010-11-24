Can Gawker Win The Lawsuit Over Publishing Palin Book Excerpts?

What are the chances of Sarah Palin’s publisher HarperCollins winning their lawsuit against Gawker? Shushannah Walshe talks to lawyers on the battle over Palin’s book.



Last week, HarperCollins sued the website Gawker because they posted 21 pages of Sarah Palin’s book, America by Heart, which hits store shelves today. A day later, a federal judge ordered the site to take down the unauthorised excerpts.

The case pits Gawker’s claim of fair use against HarperCollins’ argument of copyright infringement. Although fair use is a complicated and subjective issue, copyright lawyers say Gawker has a tough case ahead of them.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

