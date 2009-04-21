Gawker Alums Launch New Gawkeresque Blog, 'The Awl'

Pithy ex-Gawker stars Choire Sicha and Alex Balk have launched their long-anticipated new venture, “The Awl.”

What is it? So far, a fast-paced, running commentary about general news, New York stuff, and media inside-baseball, sporting a 1995-vintage design and what appear to be dummy Butterfinger ads. It’s handcrafted entertainment for the people who comment about Gawker on their Tumblrs.

Here’s how Sicha and Balk describe it:

What if there were a website that zippily surveyed a wealth of resonant, weird, important, frightening, amusing bits of news and ideas? And what if it weren’t totally clogged with reality show linkbait? It would be a website which wasn’t so invested in giving you the “counterintuitive take” that it actually stopped making sense. Dream further: What if were run by people who actually didn’t care about the way we all allegedly live now? This is our little dream. And it begins here, in an extremely bare form. It might even grow.

Day One’s posts include Gawker’s office floorplan (pictured), a bunch of links — including one to our sister site, Clusterstock — and a column by fellow ex-Gawker writer Emily Gould.

