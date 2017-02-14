A teenager whose lawsuit against his high school is going to the Supreme Court got a shout out at the Grammys

On Sunday night in front of the millions of viewers watching the 2017 Grammy Awards, actress Lavern Cox stood on stage and gave a shout out to a Virginia high school student.

“Everyone, please Google ‘Gavin Grimm,'” Cox said. “He’s going to the Supreme Court in March. #StandWithGavin.”

Cox, who is transgender and is an advocate for LGBT rights, elevated awareness for the case which was likely unknown to many viewers.

Grimm is a transgender student who sued his high school in federal court for refusing to allow him to use the boys’ bathroom, which corresponds to his gender identity.

In 2016, The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled in Grimm’s favour.

The court pointed to guidance from The Department of Education and Justice Department directing schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

The Gloucester County School Board appealed the decision and the case is now set to be heard by the Supreme Court in March.

