Singer Gavin DeGraw Brutally Attacked In New York City

Singer Gavin DeGraw is reportedly recuperating in a Manhattan hospital after being attacked by a group of people on Sunday night, his rep recently confirmed.



There aren’t many details yet on the bizarre incident.

One report places the attack in the East Village neighbourhood and says it involved several male attackers taking on DeGraw.

DeGraw, 34, has been on tour with Maroon 5 and Train.

