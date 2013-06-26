HAPPY BIRTHDAY GAUDÍ: 10 Incredible Buildings By The Architect Who Shaped Barcelona

Today is the birthday of Antoni Gaudí, one of the most famous and recognisable architects in the world, often considered the father of the Catalan Modernista movement.
If the revolutionary architect were still alive today, he’d be 161 years old. Of course since he passed away in 1926, the world has changed. Yet his designs still stand proudly in the city he loved so much and called home: Barcelona.
He transformed the landscape of his native Barcelona with his whimsical, imaginative, and elaborate designs.
His works are so spectacular that seven of them became UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
In honour of his birthday, we’ve pulled together some pictures of some of Gaudí’s greatest landmark constructions.
The Sagrada Familia, today a Roman Catholic church, is considered Gaudí's magnum opus. Gaudí never finished construction on the Sagrada Familia; he died in 1926, when less than a quarter of the project was complete.
Construction continues on the emblematic building today. It's expected to be completed by 2028--almost 145 years after construction began.
The church interior is spectacular, with its stained-glass windows and 45-meter- (148-ft.-) high nave. The columns in the nave are designed to evoke an organic feeling of being surrounded by trees and branches.
Parc Güell is a public park filled with eclectic sculptures, landscaping, and monuments. Gaudí built the park between 1900 and 1914.
Gaudí restored the Casa Batlló (originally constructed in 1877) between 1904 and 1906. The facade is covered in mosaic tiles and feels skeletal.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.