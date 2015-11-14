London's Gatwick Airport is being evacuated

The North Terminal of Gatwick Airport is being “evacuated,” according to travellers on social media.
Here’s a photo shared by Connor Gillies, a reporter for Capital FM:
BREAKING: #Gatwick #airport evacuated. Emergency services on high alert. Heightened security after #ParisAttacks. pic.twitter.com/q3SGpuh9JC
— Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) November 14, 2015
Here’s another photo:
#gatwick_airport North Terminal evacuation in the rain pic.twitter.com/8aeeP8VWJF
— Tim Unwin (@TimUnwin) November 14, 2015
The BBC reported that it is a security measure due to a “suspect package.”
The news comes aftter deadly attacks in Paris — the worst since World War Two — left at least 127 dead on Friday night.
This story is developing…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.