London's Gatwick Airport is being evacuated

Rob Price

The North Terminal of Gatwick Airport is being “evacuated,” according to travellers on social media. 

Here’s a photo shared by Connor Gillies, a reporter for Capital FM:

Here’s another photo:

The BBC reported that it is a security measure due to a “suspect package.”

The news comes aftter deadly attacks in Paris — the worst since World War Two — left at least 127 dead on Friday night.

This story is developing…

