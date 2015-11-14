London's Gatwick Airport is being evacuated

The North Terminal of Gatwick Airport is being “evacuated,” according to travellers on social media.

Here’s a photo shared by Connor Gillies, a reporter for Capital FM:

Here’s another photo:

#gatwick_airport North Terminal evacuation in the rain pic.twitter.com/8aeeP8VWJF

— Tim Unwin (@TimUnwin) November 14, 2015

The BBC reported that it is a security measure due to a “suspect package.”

The news comes aftter deadly attacks in Paris — the worst since World War Two — left at least 127 dead on Friday night.

This story is developing…

