Gatorade Releases Cinderella-Themed World Cup Commercial With Lionel Messi

Gatorade is out with a new World Cup commercial called, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.”

It features Lionel Messi, Landon Donovan, Sergio Ramos, and David Luiz, and it’s set to the iconic song from “Cinderella.”

In the ad, the players go through various drills and exercises before stepping onto the field in front of thousands of fans at the World Cup.

It’s a play on the magical transformation that goes on in Cinderella.

Turning a pumpkin into a carriage, soccer-style, if you will (via For The Win):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.