Gatorade Releases New Derek Jeter Commercial About His Last Days In New York

Via YouTube Gatorade’s tribute to Derek Jeter shows him walking through the Bronx on the way to a game.

If nothing else, the 2014 MLB Season may be known as the 162-game send-off for Derek Jeter. All season long, the Yankees and opposing teams and fans have showered the Yankees great with gifts and standing ovations, paying tribute to an 18-year Hall of Fame career.

Earlier in the summer, Nike paid tribute to Jeter, accumulating stars from all over the country to tip their caps.

Now, Gatorade has joined the festivities with a fantastic ad showing Jeter taking a stroll through the Bronx on his way to a game with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing in the background.

He greets excited little kids on his way to Yankees Stadium

He also stops a nearby bar called Stan’s, where the owner says they have been waiting for him to stop in since “’98, at the least.” Jeter responds, “You never invited me.”

He also helps an older woman with her cell phone. She claims, “I’m older, I don’t know these things”

“Me neither,” he replies.

And when he reaches the park, the hysteria really begins.

He contemplates his place amongst the Yankees greats.

And then, finally, his big send-off:

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.