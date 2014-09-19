Gatorade Releases New Derek Jeter Commercial About His Last Days In New York

William Scott Davis
Derek Jeter GatoradeVia YouTubeGatorade’s tribute to Derek Jeter shows him walking through the Bronx on the way to a game.

If nothing else, the 2014 MLB Season may be known as the 162-game send-off for Derek Jeter. All season long, the Yankees and opposing teams and fans have showered the Yankees great with gifts and standing ovations, paying tribute to an 18-year Hall of Fame career.

Earlier in the summer, Nike paid tribute to Jeter, accumulating stars from all over the country to tip their caps.

Now, Gatorade has joined the festivities with a fantastic ad showing Jeter taking a stroll through the Bronx on his way to a game with Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” playing in the background.

He greets excited little kids on his way to Yankees Stadium

Derek Jeter Gatorade little kidsVia YouTube

He also stops a nearby bar called Stan’s, where the owner says they have been waiting for him to stop in since “’98, at the least.” Jeter responds, “You never invited me.”

Derek Jeter Gatorade barVia YouTube

He also helps an older woman with her cell phone. She claims, “I’m older, I don’t know these things”

“Me neither,” he replies.

Derek Jeter old womanVia YouTube

And when he reaches the park, the hysteria really begins.

Derek Jeter fansVia YouTube

He contemplates his place amongst the Yankees greats.

Derek Jeter Yankees StadiumVia YouTube

And then, finally, his big send-off:

Derek Jeter Yankees OvationVia YouTube

Watch the full video below:

