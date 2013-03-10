Bill Gates on Marissa Mayer's Telecommuting Ban: Ever Hear Of Skype?

Photo: World Economic Forum via flickr

When Bill Gates was asked if he approved of Marissa Mayer’s controversial telecommuting ban at Yahoo, he had an interesting response.He was careful not to condemn her directly. Remember, Microsoft and Yahoo are partners. In 2009 they signed a 10-year deal that, among other things, makes Bing Yahoo’s search engine.



But he did point out that her decision runs “counter” to the trend to “give employees more flexibility,” he said in an interview with CNNMoney.

“If you’ve got development centres all over the world, you’ve got a sales force out with the customers, the fact that tools like Skype, digital collaboration are letting people work better at a distance, that is a wonderful thing,” he said.

The most interesting part was what he didn’t come right out and say. As he talked, he smiled and chuckled. Take that as you will, but it seemed to us that Gates didn’t really approve of her decision.

See for yourself:



