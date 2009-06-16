Gates, Schmidt Discuss "Something Called The Internet" In 1994 (CLIP)

Here’s a NBC News clip from 1994. In it, correspondent Tom Brokaw interviews a pair of executives: Sun Microsystems’s Eric Schmidt and Microsoft’s Bill Gates. The topic? “Something called the Internet.”



We know. Awesome.

Anyway, our favourite bit is when Tom Brokaw asks Gates: “Are a lot of people just getting on to the Internet because they feel like they have to get on the playing field, so to speak?”

“Well, it’s very hip to be on the Internet right now,” says Gates — 12 years before Twitter was founded.



