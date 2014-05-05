Here Are The Books That Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, And Charlie Munger Just Read

Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Charlie Munger were on CNBC this morning.
The host, Becky Quick, asked each what they have been reading lately.
Here are their answers:
Bill Gates: “Reinventing American Health Care: How the Affordable Care Act will Improve our Terribly Complex, Blatantly Unjust, Outrageously Expensive, Grossly Inefficient, Error Prone System.“
Gates has a big interest in healthcare (especially internationally), and this book is about exorbitant healthcare costs in the U.S and what can be done about them.
Charlie Munger: “Faraday, Maxwell, and the Electromagnetic Field: How Two Men Revolutionised Physics.”
This book is about science, and Munger called it a great achievement.
Warren Buffett: “Stress Test: Reflections on Financial Crises.”
This is Tim Geithner’s forthcoming book. It’s about the crisis, and Buffett says it’s a must-read for anyone in management.
