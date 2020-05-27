The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation invested in Apple, Amazon, and Google last quarter

- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust invested in Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Alibaba, and Twitter last quarter.
- The investment arm of the world’s largest private foundation revealed the new tech bets, valued north of $US450 million in total, in a recent financial filing.
- The trust also trimmed its biggest holding, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, likely to finance the foundation’s efforts to combat coronavirus.
- The coronavirus sell-off fuelled a 19% drop in the value of its portfolio to about $US17.4 billion.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust placed big bets on technology titans in the first quarter, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
The trust, which manages the assets of the world’s largest private foundation, revealed new positions in Apple, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, Alibaba, and Twitter. Its stakes in the first four were valued between $US100 million and $US130 million each on March 31, while its Twitter holdings were worth about $US7 million.
The trust also revealed a $US301 million stake in Schrodinger following the drug-discovery software group’s public debut in February. The only other change to its portfolio was the sale of five million Berkshire Hathaway shares, representing 10% of its stake in Warren Buffett’s conglomerate.
The cut to its biggest holding is no surprise: Buffett is a close friend of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda, and gifts shares to their foundation each year to help finance its philanthropy.
The trust’s flurry of purchases did little to soften the blow from the coronavirus sell-off. Its portfolio shrunk in value by 19% to about $US17.4 billion, as FedEx, UPS, Liberty Global, Walmart, and other holdings suffered share-price declines.
Gates has emerged as a leading commentator on the COVID-19 outbreak due to his deep experience in fighting diseases and vaccinating populations, and his warning of a pandemic back in 2015.
The philanthropist recently said his foundation is giving “total attention” to the pandemic, and expects to spend billions constructing vaccine factories.
