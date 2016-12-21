Japan's version of Amazon Echo is a female hologram that wants you to be her "master"

There’s a new smart home device in Japan and it’s a female hologram that’s designed to be your “virtual wife”.

Her name is Azuma Hikari and she can give weather updates, turn on lights and lots more. She also acts as a virtual companion that eats and relaxes with you.

The product is being marketed at single men living alone in Japan because social isolation is a growing problem in the country.

It will cost around £2000 and is will be available to buy next year.

The concept is getting mixed reviews online with some Facebook users questioning why the hologram has to be a “little girl” and others saying that it is not a solution to Japan’s social isolation problem.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

