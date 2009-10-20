Gasparino's "The Sellout" Will Weigh 25% Less Than Sorkin's Book

This week is all about Andrew Sorkin’s book Too Big to Fail, which, as we reported Friday, weighs in at 2.15 lbs. when we put it on a deli scale.



But if you’re looking to lug around something a little easier on the arms, you oughtta wait until Charlie Gasparino’s book The Sellout

hits the market on November 3. We hear from his camp that the book weighs in at just 1.6 lbs. — or about 25% less than Andrew’s book.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.