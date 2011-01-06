Gasparino: Wall Street Execs Think There's A 50/50 Chance That Goldman-Facebook Gets Nixed

Photo: Screenshot

Interesting comment on Twitter from Charlie Gasparino regarding Goldman’s controversial investment in Facebook:The SEC under enormous pressure to scrutinize the Facebook/Goldman deal, as Wall St execs say there’s 50/50 chance the deal gets nixed.



50/50 sounds incredibly high, but we don’t doubt the part about the enormous SEC pressure to look into this, and plenty of folks have raised serious legal questions about the structure, particularly on the question of whether Goldman’s Special Purpose Vehicle offers a way around the 499 investor limit.

On a related note, Felix Salmon makes a decent argument that this deal is in contravention of the Volcker Rule >

