GASPARINO: Herbalife Is Threatening Short Seller Bill Ackman With A 'Bazooka'

The drama surrounding Bill Ackman’s short position on Herbalife is heating up.
Recently, Ackman announced that he was short Herbalife, accusing it of being a pyramid scheme.
Today, Herbalife is unleashing its response.
Citing sources, Fox Business News’ Charlie Gasparino tweets that Herbalife has got a bazooka up its sleeve for Ackman.
Photo: @cgasparino
