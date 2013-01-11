GASPARINO: Herbalife Is Threatening Short Seller Bill Ackman With A 'Bazooka'

The drama surrounding Bill Ackman’s short position on Herbalife is heating up.



Recently, Ackman announced that he was short Herbalife, accusing it of being a pyramid scheme.

Today, Herbalife is unleashing its response.

Citing sources, Fox Business News’ Charlie Gasparino tweets that Herbalife has got a bazooka up its sleeve for Ackman.

Photo: @cgasparino

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.