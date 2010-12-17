Gasparino: There's A Mole Inside Raided Hedge Fund Level Global

David Ganek’s hedge fund Level Global is seeing “massive redemption requests” and could have an FBI mole within its ranks, Charlie Gasparino reported.



Apparently Cornell University is just one of the firm’s clients who want their money out of the fund, fast.

Gasparino said:

Level Global did comment that actual redemptions so far are less than 10%.

Regulatory sources tell the FOX Business Network there is an FBI mole working at the firm as well.”

That’s Level Global’s second hit today; it turns out that one of the men arrested this morning in relation to the FBI’s massive insider trading probe, used to consult with the hedge fund.

Level Global was raided in November by the FBI. David Ganek is a former SAC Capital portfolio manager. Video below.

