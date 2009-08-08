Charlie Gasparino Responds To Matt Taibbi's Latest Attack

Following Matt Taibbi’s point-by-point rebuttal of Charlie Gasparino’s attack on Taibbi’s Goldman piece, Charlie called us to respond.



The famously pugnacious CNBC contributor takes issue with Taibbi’s rebuttal for the following reasons:

1. “It’s too long.”

2. “Anyone who relies on [Columbia Journalism Review’s] Dean Starkman — one of the least credible sources on good business journalism — is pretty desperate.”

3. “I thought this guy was on assignment? That doesn’t mean you can’t spend 10 minutes on Imus.” [Translation: Taibbi wimped out.]

4. “It’s not a relevant conversation to what’s going on right now…there’s been too much on this subject. What is going on is that Wall Street is embracing risk in a major way again.”

5. “The most compelling thing about the column is the last line: ‘I’m sure you’re all tired of it. I am.'”

Hear hear!

But we would still love to see these guys on a CNBC split-screen going to face to face.

