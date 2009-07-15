Gasparino: Stop Protecting Goldman Sachs

Sponsored by Land Rover



We missed this when it happened but, via Zero Hedge, here’s a great clip of Charlie Gasparino going off on Goldman Sachs (GS), and how even they’re fallible. He seems to be insinuating that CNBC is protecting the bank from criticism right around the 3-minute mark. Either that or he’s just speaking vaguely about all the adoration they receive for being so smart.



