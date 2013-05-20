GASPARINO: Steve Cohen May Have Screwed Himself With His In-Your-Face Art Purchase

Joe Weisenthal

Back in March, hedge fund manager Steve Cohen had a huge week of exorbitant purchases, spending over $200 million on art and real estate.

At the time it was seen as a real insult to investigators, who have been circling around him for a while.

So did he screw himself?

In a series of tweets, Charlie Gasparino says that SAC insiders thought there would be a deal to put troubles behind the company, but that the art purchase may have blown that up.

Screen Shot 2013 05 20 at 7.12.06 AM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.