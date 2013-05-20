GASPARINO: Steve Cohen May Have Screwed Himself With His In-Your-Face Art Purchase

Back in March, hedge fund manager Steve Cohen had a huge week of exorbitant purchases, spending over $200 million on art and real estate.



At the time it was seen as a real insult to investigators, who have been circling around him for a while.

So did he screw himself?

In a series of tweets, Charlie Gasparino says that SAC insiders thought there would be a deal to put troubles behind the company, but that the art purchase may have blown that up.

