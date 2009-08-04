Gasparino: Felix Salmon Is Obsessed With Me

Felix Salmon blasted Charlie Gasparino’s Daily Beast column on how Matt Taibbi’s conspiracy-theorist take on Goldman Sachs is ridiculous.



(John Carney’s take on the article is here).

Not surprisingly, Gasparino was, to put it gently, not persuaded by Salmon’s rebuke. In fact, he thinks Salmon’s piece is symbolic of what is wrong with the blogosphere.

Salmon has “this bizarre on-again, off-again obsession with me,” Gasparino said, stressing that all expressed opinions were his, not CNBC’s.

Salmon’s article is little more than “name-calling” and lacks “substantive critiques,” Chuck G told us.

Salmon is “just a kid who gets to spout off,” Gasparino complained, which would not be a big problem if his home base was not a respectable publication (Reuters). “The problem is, I don’t think he’s edited. [Salmon’s article] doesn’t really refute my point.”

This, of course, is not the first disagreement between Gasparino and Salmon.

Gasparino sees it all as a bigger part of the problem with blogs – in his opinion, news outlets’ desire to have their bloggers say outrageous things results in bad reporting and shoddy analysis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.