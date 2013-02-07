GASPARINO ON GEITHNER: I Hate That S.O.B., And It's Because He's Going To Make So Much Money On His Book

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

Charlie Gasparino just appeared on Fox Biz.He was commenting on the fact that Geithner is going to write a book, and as we noted, Gasparino himself had some harsh suggestions.



Why was Gasparino so hard on him?

He said “I hate that SOB.”

Why? Because of how much money Tim Geithner will make on his new book.. more than Charlie himself has made on all of his books.

He then added: “I hate you Tim Geithner.”

This tweet earlier from Charlie basically sums it up.

#geithnerbooktitles who’s got the last laugh now; how idiot reporters like @cgasparino hate it when jerks like me get better book advances — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) February 6, 2013

